Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Trading Down 9.4%

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09. 1,125,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,072,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
Several research firms have recently commented on ATOS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.
The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.82.
Atossa Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)
Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.
