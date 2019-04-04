Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Trading Down 9.4%

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09. 1,125,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,072,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATOS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atossa Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atossa Genetics stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.57% of Atossa Genetics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

