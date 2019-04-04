ATMChain Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ATMChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Over the last week, ATMChain has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. ATMChain has a total market capitalization of $453,508.00 and $138.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.02522618 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00012668 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000391 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 160.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002965 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000778 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ATMChain

ATMChain (CRYPTO:ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io . The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATMChain

ATMChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z, Rfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

