Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Atlantic American stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.74. 6,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Atlantic American Co. (AAME) to Issue Dividend of $0.02” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/atlantic-american-co-aame-to-issue-dividend-of-0-02.html.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.