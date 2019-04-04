ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at C$46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.90. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12-month low of C$41.22 and a 12-month high of C$53.37.
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile
ATCO Ltd. engages in structures and logistics, electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses worldwide. Its Structures & Logistics segment manufactures, sells, and leases workforce housing and modular facilities, as well as offers construction, site support, and logistics and operations management services.
