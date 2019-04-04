ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at C$46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.90. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12-month low of C$41.22 and a 12-month high of C$53.37.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, Senior Officer Sett F. Policicchio sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.50, for a total value of C$72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$990,489.50.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd. engages in structures and logistics, electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses worldwide. Its Structures & Logistics segment manufactures, sells, and leases workforce housing and modular facilities, as well as offers construction, site support, and logistics and operations management services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.