AstraZeneca (AZN) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $41.27. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 396198 shares trading hands.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 4.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,373,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,796,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,965,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,752,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,411,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

