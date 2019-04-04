AstraZeneca (AZN) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $41.27. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 396198 shares trading hands.
AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.
The company has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 4.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,373,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,796,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,965,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,752,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,411,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,549,000 after acquiring an additional 26,885 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Company Profile (NYSE:AZN)
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.
