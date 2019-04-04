AstraZeneca (AZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,900 ($77.09). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Barclays set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,307.70 ($82.42).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.96) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion and a PE ratio of 35.99.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

