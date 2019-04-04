Assicurazioni Generali (G) PT Set at €15.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.40 ($22.56) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.43 ($19.10).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

