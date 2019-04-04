ASOS (ASC) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from £100.41 ($131.20) to GBX 5,217 ($68.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,915.95 ($64.24).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,168 ($41.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.33. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,138 ($93.27).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

