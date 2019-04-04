ASML (ASML) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.80.

ASML stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASML will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $2.3856 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in ASML by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in ASML by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ASML by 2,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 276,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

