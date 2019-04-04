Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.44. The stock had a trading volume of 460,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,631. Ashland Global has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

In other news, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $170,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ashland Global by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

