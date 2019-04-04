Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30, Morningstar.com reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 38,569.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

ASND stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $118.39. 102,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,856. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $131.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASND. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,203,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

