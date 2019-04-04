Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Arion has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market capitalization of $50,791.00 and $20.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00386788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.01717602 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00252593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,096,717 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

