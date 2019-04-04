Argus Begins Coverage on J M Smucker (SJM)

Argus started coverage on shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.17.

SJM opened at $115.34 on Monday. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

