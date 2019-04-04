Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,165,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the previous session’s volume of 291,174 shares.The stock last traded at $2.45 and had previously closed at $2.22.

AQB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. National Securities started coverage on Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 12,214.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Third Security LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 9,076,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

