Apyx Medical (APYX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co dropped their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.36. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.89.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 206.55%. Apyx Medical’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company markets Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. Its Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma.

