Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Sunday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Daryl Arthur Nickel purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $394,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $82,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $493,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.