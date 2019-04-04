AppFolio Inc (APPF) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AppFolio by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in AppFolio by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $1,854,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. DA Davidson began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 145.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.23. AppFolio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

