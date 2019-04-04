APG Asset Management N.V. Has $9.56 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 827,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 82,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,367,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

HPE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

