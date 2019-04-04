APG Asset Management N.V. Has $7.30 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $342,085,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,627,000 after purchasing an additional 594,680 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,274,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,928,000 after purchasing an additional 459,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,901,000 after purchasing an additional 397,029 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 336,421 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $191.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $192.94.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

