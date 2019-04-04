APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 70,800 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.69% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $261,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,767.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 184.56%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

