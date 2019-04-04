Aon PLC (AON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Barclays increased their price objective on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.

AON stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,451. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. AON has a 52-week low of $134.82 and a 52-week high of $175.26.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $9,938,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $711,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,320 shares in the company, valued at $9,585,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,470 shares of company stock worth $13,468,000. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

