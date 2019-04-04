Antero Resources Corp (AR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $19.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Antero Resources has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Paul M. Rady acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $3,541,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,411.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Antero Resources by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 28,587,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $268,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,760,330.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 176,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.