Anne Marie Ray Sells 14,189 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $186,727.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anne Marie Ray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $381,684.10.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Anne Marie Ray sold 70,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $742,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $274,699.04.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $132,809.04.

On Thursday, January 24th, Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $264,199.18.

On Monday, January 7th, Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $129,829.35.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 257,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,281. The firm has a market cap of $459.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.76. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

