Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Anixter International makes up approximately 1.7% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.55% of Anixter International worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anixter International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,923,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 101.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 73,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 747,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,605,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXE. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $1,985,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXE traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International, Inc engages in the distribution of solutions for network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power. It operates through following segments: Network and Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS). The NSS segment focuses on the supply of products and customized supply chain solutions to customers in a range of industries including technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail.

