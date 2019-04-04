AngioDynamics (ANGO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $354-359 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.26 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.82-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.09 on Thursday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $916.92 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AngioDynamics (ANGO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/angiodynamics-ango-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.