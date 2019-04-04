ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie Sells 7,618 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $118,307.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Allison Lowrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $121,275.56.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $123,872.14.

On Monday, March 11th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,637 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $121,733.78.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,639 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $125,203.21.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Allison Lowrie sold 7,648 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $126,115.52.

On Thursday, February 21st, Allison Lowrie sold 7,649 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $124,372.74.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Allison Lowrie sold 9,718 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $166,372.16.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Allison Lowrie sold 13,696 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,968.96.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Allison Lowrie sold 13,648 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $220,551.68.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Allison Lowrie sold 13,629 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $218,609.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,044. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.19.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

