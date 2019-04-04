Analyzing Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) & Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Papa Murphy’s does not pay a dividend. Darden Restaurants pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Darden Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s $126.43 million 0.68 $4.32 million $0.43 11.74 Darden Restaurants $8.08 billion 1.81 $596.00 million $4.81 24.63

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Papa Murphy’s. Papa Murphy’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Papa Murphy’s and Darden Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Darden Restaurants 1 6 17 0 2.67

Darden Restaurants has a consensus price target of $129.05, indicating a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s.

Profitability

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s 3.42% 7.54% 2.94% Darden Restaurants 8.08% 30.28% 12.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Papa Murphy’s on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

