Analyzing Apollo Medical (AMEH) & The Competition

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) is one of 29 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Apollo Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apollo Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $519.91 million $10.84 million 67.38 Apollo Medical Competitors $1.71 billion $120.39 million 27.02

Apollo Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Medical. Apollo Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Medical Competitors 158 482 663 40 2.44

Apollo Medical currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.94%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.97%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06% Apollo Medical Competitors -20.27% -9.55% -10.93%

Summary

Apollo Medical beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.