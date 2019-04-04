Analyzing Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) & Delcath Systems (DCTH)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Delcath Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $60.85 million 1.23 -$45.79 million ($1.92) -1.78 Delcath Systems $2.71 million 0.91 -$45.11 million N/A N/A

Delcath Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apollo Endosurgery and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 1 0 2.33 Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -75.24% -88.05% -39.48% Delcath Systems -893.18% N/A -296.33%

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions. Its products include the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System (ESS) and Orbera, an intragastric balloon. The company sells its products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Costa Rica, Australia, and principal European markets. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

