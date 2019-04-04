Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 4th (AO, ATYM, AYI, BP, CNE, DRI, ECM, GKP, HSS, HSV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 4th:

AO World (LON:AO) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 388 ($5.07) to GBX 382 ($4.99). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 135 ($1.76). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 2,019 ($26.38) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 300 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Universe Group (LON:UNG) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

