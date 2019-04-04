Analysts Set Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Price Target at $31.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

TYPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 198.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 18.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monotype Imaging stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,090. The stock has a market cap of $836.80 million, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Monotype Imaging has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.89%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.