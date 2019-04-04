Analysts Offer Predictions for Caretrust REIT Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caretrust REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 650,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after buying an additional 710,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 124,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after buying an additional 80,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

