Analysts Anticipate Insperity Inc (NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Insperity had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 126.19%. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Insperity to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.72. 453,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,442. Insperity has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 55,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $6,983,158.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,289.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $336,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,314.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,974 shares of company stock worth $15,871,882. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Insperity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Insperity by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 54,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

