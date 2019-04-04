Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) CEO Sells $1,357,430.49 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 12,939 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $1,357,430.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,829.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Vincent Roche sold 15,505 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $1,662,136.00.

Shares of ADI opened at $109.84 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

