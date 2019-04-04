Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,123 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of TTEC worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $419.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

