Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,251 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,870,000 after purchasing an additional 948,485 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,424,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 624,040 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after purchasing an additional 538,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after purchasing an additional 538,327 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

