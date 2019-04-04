Amoveo Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.16 or 0.02874072 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $779.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $754.06 or 0.15008233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 61,648 coins and its circulating supply is 59,843 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.