Americas Silver (USA) Shares Up 16.9%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shot up 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.42. 273,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 100,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$5.50 price objective on Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.96 million and a PE ratio of -9.80.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

