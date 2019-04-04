American Public Education (APEI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

APEI opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in American Public Education by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

