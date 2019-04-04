American International Group Inc. Trims Position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,695 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Silica worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,272,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 1,047,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,833,000 after buying an additional 1,045,341 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 153.3% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after buying an additional 964,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 699,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $11,848,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Shares of SLCA opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.42. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from U.S. Silica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

