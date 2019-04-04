American International Group Inc. Purchases 5,030 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PGT Innovations worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 375.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 404,803 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 92.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 30.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $808.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $189.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

