American International Group Inc. Has $783,000 Stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INN. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price objective on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

INN stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.45. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

