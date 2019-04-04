American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,211 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.78% of United Rentals worth $63,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.36.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $3,981,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,917.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $67,477.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,347 shares of company stock worth $8,276,837. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $120.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $181.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/american-century-companies-inc-reduces-holdings-in-united-rentals-inc-uri.html.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.