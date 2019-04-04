America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Stake Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.40.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Monday, December 31st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

