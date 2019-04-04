AMERCO (UHAL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $370.10 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $387.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.83.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.46. AMERCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $919.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 86 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

