Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 43,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,186 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 261,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

