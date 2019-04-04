Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Raised by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,116.79.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,820.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

