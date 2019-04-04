Amalgamated Bank Sells 528 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dover’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.03.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,142,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

