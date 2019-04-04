Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,758,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE NOV opened at $27.26 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.22.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/amalgamated-bank-lowers-position-in-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.