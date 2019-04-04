Amalgamated Bank Has $1.26 Million Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WABCO by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after acquiring an additional 434,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,372,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in WABCO by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WABCO by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $136.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $136.50 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Buckingham Research set a $136.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $138,464.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBC opened at $132.00 on Thursday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. WABCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WABCO announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

